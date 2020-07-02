‘Parasite’ cast and staff invited to AMPAS membership. July. 02, 2020 07:37. by Go-Ya Choi best@donga.com.

The cast and staff of the movie “Parasite” have been invited as new members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).



AMPAS, which organizes the Acadamy Awards, announced the list of its 819 new members on June 30(local time), which included actors Choi Woo-sik, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Jung-eun, Park So-dam and Jang Hye-jin of Parasite.



Staff included film editor Yang Jin-mo, music director Jeong Jae-il, costumes director Choi Se-yeon, music director Lee Ha-jun, art director Lee Ha-jun, sound director Choi Tae-yeong, producer Gwak Shin-ae, writer Han Jin-won. Those who accept the invitation for membership will be eligible to cast votes for the Oscars.



Director Lee Seung-jun of “In the Absence,” a documentary film about the sinking of the Sewol ferry and animation supervisor Lee Hyun-min, who participated in the making of the movie “Moana,” also made the list.



