Samsung Electronics to hire 1,000 M.A. and Ph.D. experts this year. July. 02, 2020 07:37. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has hired about 500 Ph.D.-level artificial intelligence (AI) and non-memory semiconductor experts at home and abroad in the first half of this year. The South Korean IT giant said on Wednesday that it plans to employ additional 500 M.A. and Ph.D. experts within the year. It is a record high number of M.A. and Ph.D. experts hired by Samsung Electronics in a year.



Most of the newly employed experts with Ph.D. are from the fields of non-memory semiconductor, AI, and software, which are considered the “fundamentals” of the fourth industrialized revolution. These are the technologies that will help upgrade the company’s smartphone, communications, home appliances, and car component businesses. “Samsung Electronics is focusing its recruitment efforts on hiring experts with a high level of expertise that will help upgrade the company’s existing products and services,” said an industry insider.



Samsung is bent on securing experts in the fields of new businesses following the “People First” management philosophy of its Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong. Announcing the company’s “Semiconductor Vision 2030” last year, Lee said the company will aggressively invest in people and technology for the success of its non-memory business with firm determination, passion, and perseverance.



“It means people are the key to overcoming difficulties and venturing into the future,” said a Samsung Electronics official.



