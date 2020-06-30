Dustin Johnson wins PGA Travelers Championship. June. 30, 2020 07:47. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Walking the path of legends. Dustin Johnson, the 36-year-old American golfer currently ranked sixth in the world, has extended his victory streak to 13 seasons. On Sunday, Johnson won the PGA Tour Travelers Championship, finishing at 19-under 261 with a 3-under 67 at TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut. It was a one-stroke victory over Kevin Steelman. It was 16 months ago back in February in 2019 that Johnson last won in the WGC Mexico City, and this marks his 21st PGA Tour title



Since his PGA debut in 2008, Johnson has won in 13 consecutive years. This is a record only dwarfed by golf legends such as Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus (17 seasons) and Tiger Woods (14 seasons). Billy Casper won 16 seasons, and Lee Trevino won 14 seasons running, but neither won a title in their debut year.



Lagging two strokes behind Brendon Todd in Round 3, Johnson pulled off a bogey and four birdies in the first nine holes. The latter nine holes were a series of crises. He pulled his tee shot out of bounds at the par-5 13th hole, which led to a bogey. At the par-4 15th hole, he went barefoot for a recovery shot after his tee shot fell near the water hazard.



