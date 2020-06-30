Global COVID-19 daily cases break record with 190,000 cases. June. 30, 2020 07:49. yeah@donga.com.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Sunday that the global COVID-19 daily cases broke a record with 189,077 cases in the past 24 hours. The previous record was 183,017 cases on June 21.



The Americas account for 62 percent of the cases reported on Sunday, followed by Southeast Asia’s 13 percent and Europe’s 8.8 percent. By country, the U.S. and Brazil account for 49 percent of the total cases.



In particular, the U.S. experienced a rise in the number of new daily cases in 36 states, including California, Texas, and Florida, among 50 states. CNN reported on Sunday that Connecticut and Rhode Island are the only states where new cases are decreasing, citing the statistics of the Johns Hopkins University.



