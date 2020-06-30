Trump allies say Trump knows he is losing, says Politico. June. 30, 2020 07:49. lightee@donga.com.

It has been reported that U.S. President Donald Trump whose approval rating has recently plummeted knows that he might not be re-elected at the presidential election scheduled late this year even though he looks self-reassured.



Quoting some people who are close to President Trump, Politico said Sunday that he had realized that he was on course to be a one-term president. It also said questions swirled within his inner circle about whether his heart was truly in it when it comes to seeking re-election.



President Trump failed to fill the arena for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma last weekend. Joe Biden is “going to be your president because some people do not love me, maybe,” he said in an interview with Fox News. When asked about his goals and priorities for a second term, he evaded the question, saying he knew everyone in his administration and was working with great people, which has drawn criticism that he does not have clear directions for the next four years.



The recent polls released by CNBC and New York Times/Siena College showed that President Trump was 10 percentage points and 14 percentage points behind Biden at 38 percent and 36 percent, respectively. Suggesting his numbers could fall to 35 percentage points over the next two weeks, former Trump political adviser Sam Number said, “The president would need to strongly reconsider whether he wants to continue to run as the Republican presidential nominee.”



