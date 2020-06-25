Salzburg’s Hwang Hee-chan achieves 10 goals and 10 assists. June. 26, 2020 07:40. yesbro@donga.com.

South Korean footballer Hwang Hee-chan of Red Bull Salzburg who is drawing attention from big leagues has recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in the regular league for the first time since his debut as a professional football player.



His team, Bundesliga Red Bull Salzburg, had a huge 7-2 win against Rapid Wien during a championship round away game held on Thursday in Allianz Stadion in Wien, Austria. Hwang was fielded as a substitute in the second half and scored his 10th goal of the league with a penalty kick. With his record of 11 assists as of Wednesday, Hwang has now joined the so-called “10-10 club” of the league. His records, including cup tournaments and the UEFA Champions League, are 15 goals and 17 assists.



The “10-10” record can be achieved when a player has comprehensive skills in terms of scoring and passing, as well as a wide view of the field. Sadio Mané, who scored the highest number of goals in the English Premier League (EPL) last season, also recorded 13 goals and 13 assists in the regular league as a Red Bull Salzburg player in the 2013-2014 season before entering the EPL by joining Southampton F.C. next season. Hwang has been approached by Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Everton of the EPL and RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga.



한국어