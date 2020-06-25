Secretary Esper: N. Korea must grab the chance of lifeline’. June. 26, 2020 07:40. lightee@donga.com.

In regard with the recent threats from Pyongyang, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said the North won’t be compensated for bad behaviors, adding that the U.S. is closely watching the exceptional and alarming developments from North Korea. Secretary Esper urged the communist regime to grab “the chance of lifetime,” saying the U.S. is working along its ally South Korea to achieve the “Final Fully Verifiable Denuclearization (FFVD)” of North Korea.



In an exclusive email interview with The Dong-A Ilbo that marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, Secretary Esper said the existing threats (from the North) require a constant security readiness. This is the first time that a Korean media outlet has done an exclusive interview with the secretary of defense under the Trump administration.



Mr. Esper said he won’t guess the hidden intentions behind the rhetoric and measures from Pyongyang, stressing that the U.S. is committed to diplomatic efforts and it is Pyongyang that has to hold onto this chance of lifetime.



As to the Indo-Pacific strategy currently pushed for by the Pentagon, Secretary Esper said China remains to be the top security priority for the U.S. Department of Defense in the Indo-Pacific region. He added the fact that China has jettisoned the international regulations and principles in search of alternatives clearly illustrates that we are entering a new era of power struggles among global superpowers.



Turning to the issue on THAAD, Esper made it clear that the defense system is designed to respond to Pyongyang, not Beijing, pointing out that China must channel their anger towards the North, the root cause of instabilities. He added that Washington and Seoul will continue to coordinate in all aspects in the matter of deployment of THAAD systems on the Korean Peninsula.



