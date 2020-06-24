AI expert nominated to lead Samsung’s research. June. 25, 2020 08:04. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday that it has nominated world renowned AI expert Sebastian Seung (Seung Hyun-jun, 54), Princeton University professor, as head of Samsung Electronics’ Global Research & Development (R&D) Centers. He will lead and manage 15 domestic and overseas R&D centers and seven AI centers leading future and convergence technologies.



“Seung has strong research skills and a wide network across research institutes” said Samsung Electronics. “We look forward to his role in strengthening open innovation with leading researchers around the world.”



As one of world-renowned experts in AI studies, he leads research in “connectome,” a comprehensive map of neural connections in the brain. In other words, it is a study of how brain cells are connected to each other. Since 2018, Seung has been an advisor to Samsung’s AI strategy building and research as the company’s first Chief Research Scientist, a position created for the first time back then.



“The nomination will not only enhance Samsung’s AI research abilities but also boost competitiveness in system semiconductors,” said Samsung Electronics.



