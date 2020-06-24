Batman director Joel Schumacher dies. June. 24, 2020 07:40. imi@donga.com.

Joel Schumacher, well-known director of “Batman” films and “Dying Young,” has died at the age of 80 on Monday (local time).



After graduating from Parsons School of Design, he gained reputation by directing “Batman Forever” and “Batman & Robin” in the 1990s. His heyday was decorated with films such as “Dying Young,” which featured Julia Roberts, “The Client” based on a novel by John Grisham who is popular for legal thrillers, and “Falling Down.”



He demonstrated his ability as a director through “8mm” and “Phone Booth” and garnered attention with “The Phantom of the Opera” (2004) based on a musical with the same title. His last film was “Trespass” (2011), a thriller that featured Nicole Kidman and Nicolas Cage.



