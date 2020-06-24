Apple breaks up with Intel after 15 years. June. 24, 2020 07:40. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Apple has decided to break up with Intel. Ending a 15-year partnership with Intel, Apple said Monday that it will switch to its own “Apple Silicon” processor for Mac computers. The first Mac with Apple Silicon is scheduled to be released by year’s end. The transition is expected to enable the tech giant to solidify its own ecosystem by using in-house chips for all of its products.



During its first ever virtual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook officially announced the breakup with Intel. He said that it is “a historic day for the Mac,” and “Apple Silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever.”



Apple has been using its homegrown chips only for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. It has been using Intel’s CPU to power its Mac series, including laptops and desktops. Apple is planning to complete the transition in about two years.



There was no release of new innovative Apple products this year but the shocking news of Apple’s breakup with Intel has filled the void, according to an IT industry expert. This year’s WWDC, which used to be held annually in California, was held online for free of charge due to the spread of COVID-19.



Speaking at the conference, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji was confident that Mac computers with its homegrown chips will deliver high performance with low power consumption. While desktops offer great performance but consume high power, smartphones consume less power but have lower performance. This is why desktops and laptops use different processor chips. With mobile processors (AP) showing improvement in performance, Apple has harbored an ambition to offer low-power high-performance PCs.



What is more significant is improved compatibility. By equipping MacBooks with Apple’s independently developed chips, Apple has enabled consumers to use the same programs they enjoyed on iPhone and iPad on Mac as well. Since computers and smartphones have different CPU designs, they lacked in compatibility. But Apple has realized its long-term goal of establishing a common architecture across all Apple products, enabling consumers to enjoy the same experience on any Apple device.



