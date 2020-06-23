Hwang Hee-chan pulls off 10th assist of the season. June. 23, 2020 07:39. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Hwang Hee-chan, the 24-year-old South Korean of FC Red Bull Salzburg, has achieved a two-digit record of assists.



On Monday, the Korean striker offered an assist for his teammate Masaya Okugawa in the 19th minute in a home match against Wolfsberger AC. Having found 14 goals this season, the latest assist marked his 10th in the league and the 17th this season. While the game was tied 2-2 for a loose defense, Hwang dominated the pitch for 74 minutes.



Currently, the Korean striker is being sought after by other European big players such as Everton, Wolverhampton (EPL), and Leipzig (Bundesliga). Manager Jesse Marsch hinted at Hwang’s imminent transfer. In an interview with Austrian Krone TV, Mr. Marsch said “Hwang has learned a lot in Salzburg. As he has grown up, he is ready to go to big clubs.”



The Salzburg manager did not say where or when he will go. “Not sure if he will leave this summer or winter. But when he does, I want to thank him and wish him good luck,” said the American football manager of Salzburg.



