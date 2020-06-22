Son Heung-min receives the highest rating for the recent game. June. 22, 2020 07:48. yesbro@donga.com.

Song Heung-min made a successful return to the pitch although he did not score a goal. He played 90 minutes without getting tired and constantly threatened Manchester United on Saturday by shooting, dribbling and stealing the ball.



The Tottenham forward played full time at an EPL match where he made four goal attempts, two of which were shots on target. Tottenham Hotspur drew 1:1 against Manchester United. 31 minutes into the game, he headed the football Steven Bergwijn passed, which was then blocked by the United goalkeeper David de Gea. Son earned the highest rating from both teams at 7.9 by “WhoScroed.com,” a website that offers football statistics. He was also selected as the Man of the Match (MOM), a title that is given to the best player.



The Korean footballer will play in a match against West Ham United on Wednesday. Son led a 3-2 victory with one assistance and one goal in the away match against West Ham last November, bringing the first victory to Jose Mourinho. The South Korean football star has scored nine goals so far this season and will try to achieve double digits in goals for four seasons in a row.



한국어