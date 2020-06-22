Elon Musk’s mansion in L.A. is purchased by a Chinese billionaire. June. 22, 2020 07:48. by 김예윤기자 yeah@donga.com.

William Ding, founder and CEO of Chinese tech firm NetEase, purchased one of the mansions owned by U.S. electric carmaker Tesla CEO Elon Musk that are located in the Bel Air neighborhood, Los Angeles, for 29 million U.S. dollars, according to Daily Mail.



After Elon Musk vowed to own no house at all on May 1, a total of seven homes of his hit the market including the recently transacted one, which sold at 29 million dollars, lower by a million dollars than the initial price, The Wall Street Journal wrote.



The mansion that the Chinese billionaire purchased from Musk has seven bedrooms, a library, gym and a wine cellar. It also features a tennis court, swimming pool and a fruit orchard. Built in 1990, it is known as one of the fanciest houses in Bel-Air, a super-rich neighborhood.



“Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down,” the Tesla and Space X CEO tweeted.



