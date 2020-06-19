Samsung Electronics launches blood pressure app. June. 19, 2020 07:36. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has launched “Samsung Health Monitor” that measures blood pressure. In April, the Samsung Health Monitor became the world’s first smart-watch paired blood pressure app that has been certified by public health authorities by getting approved by the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. The feature of electrocardiogram (ECG) measurement, which was certified by the same ministry in May, will be offered in the third quarter of the year after an update.



Users of “Galaxy Watch Active 2” can download the app after the latest version of firmware update, which will allow them to take their blood pressure with ease. Users are required to first measure their blood pressure with a cuff tonometer, enter the result, and take blood pressure with the pulse sensor on their smart watch. The app also allows for tracking the blood pressure on daily, weekly, or monthly basis through a smartphone and a smart watch, and the statistics can be stored and shared in the form of PDF files as well.



한국어