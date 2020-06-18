Nurturing semiconductor talents to lead post-COVID-19 world. June. 18, 2020 07:35. by Jae-Myung Park jmpark@donga.com.

Korea University announced on Wednesday that three faculties and departments related to advanced industries will be created next year. The new departments are data science, smart security, and fusion energy engineering with 30 seats available each. All three of them are related to the fourth industrial revolution.



The data science department will be specialized in artificial intelligence (AI) and the analysis and processing of big data, which are the most important technologies in the fourth industrial revolution. Across the IT sector, demand for data analysis and processing technology is rapidly growing. Korea University will provide practical and integrated education from an undergraduate course so that students can jump into the fields of AI, machine learning, deep learning, etc. right after school. “Creative talent beyond the thought structure of traditional studies will be nurtured based on the analysis and processing of data from various academical content, such as bioengineering, medical science, and engineering,” said a member of Korea University.



The smart security department will offer a curriculum based on the integrated knowledge of security and IT. With the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution, security is becoming more and more important in the IT industry. “The aim of the smart security department is to train talent who can create new social values through smart security in response to the demand of the current times,” said Korea University.



The fusion energy engineering department aims to cultivate talent that will pioneer future energy technologies by integrating IT with nanotechnology and biotechnology. The plan is to extend the research achievement of the Graduate School of Energy and Environment, which is jointly operated by Korea University and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), to undergraduate education.



Korea University also newly set up the semiconductor engineering department, which offers work-to-school programs. Semiconductor talent with problem-solving skills and practical knowledge will be nurtured here with a four-year curriculum jointly developed by Korea University and SK Hynix. SK Hynix will provide tuitions in full and other financial support to students of the department who can either join SK Hynix or attend the graduate course later.



“We will do our best to ensure that students who grow up with access to advanced studies become the key talent of the future needed in the new post-COVID-19 world,” said Korea University President Chung Jin-taek.



