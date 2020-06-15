Imported salmon blamed for second coronavirus wave in Beijing. June. 16, 2020 07:47. by Wan-Jun Yun zeitung@donga.com.

The resurgence of COVID-19 from the Xinfadi wholesale market of Beijing is spreading across the city and beyond. The Chinese government is proposing the possibility that the salmon imported from Europe may have been responsible for the reentry of the virus.



According to the National Health Commission, a total of 36 cases were confirmed in Beijing alone on Sunday. During the four days since the outbreak of the first case from Xinfadi on Thursday, a total of 79 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Beijing, and the eight out of the 16 districts within the city were found to have produced patients.



With a massive testing scheduled on 76,499 citizens of Beijing, it is expected that the number of newly-affected patients will surge apace. “Beijing is exposed to a high risk of COVID-19 contagion,” said Sun Chunlan, the vice premier of the People's Republic of China, on Sunday.



The public sentiment on social media cut both ways, with some criticizing the government for blaming imported salmon and others arguing to have witnessed unmasked employees handling fish and meat at the market. Conspiracies have been voiced again, claiming that the virus spreading across Wuhan had also come from outside.



