Samsung QLED, LG OLED TV score highest in the European market. June. 15, 2020 07:45. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

Both Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics were given the highest score in TV line-ups by a European tech media platform.



British IT review community AV Forums gave LG Electronics’ OLED Gallery 4K TV and Samsung Electronics’ QLED 4K TV nine out of 10 points, according to industrial insiders. The two leading South Korean TV makers’ flagships were the only new models of this year among the total of 13 products that obtained nine out of 10 points. The OLED Gallery 4K TV got a full score in three out of 16 sectors - contrast ratio, upscaling and installation quality – while the QLED 4K TV received a perfect score in smart features and user-friendliness.



British tech magazine T3 commended Samsung’s QLED TV as the best TV while selecting LG’s OLED TV as the best gaming TV. Previously, Samsung recorded the highest score in the TV sector, according to German image and sound magazine Video. Meanwhile, French consumer magazine Que Choisir and Dutch non-profit consumer group Consumentenbond marked LG Electronics highest.



