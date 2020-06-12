LG Uplus’s 5G content export exceeds 10 million dollars. June. 12, 2020 07:48. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

LG Uplus signed a contract on Friday with the largest telecom company in Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom, to export 5G virtual reality (VR) content. The South Korean company will supply 80 K-pop VR content products and 5G technologies, such as the “multi-view” solution for creating VR content using regular videos, to Chunghwa Telecom. LG Uplus has signed three 5G export contracts since last year – with China Telecom Corp. in October last year, with Hong Kong Telecommunications Ltd. in March, and with Japan's KDDI Corp. in April. With the new fourth deal, the company’s accumulated export amount has reached 10 million dollars.



Chunghwa Telecom is the largest integrated telecommunication service provider in Taiwan, offering mobile, internet, and other cable services. The company deployed its product and technology development employees to LG Uplus in January to experience VR content and look into 5G content creation studios, etc.



“Over 30 global telecommunication companies that visited LG Uplus are showing a lot of interest in 5G content,” said Choi Yoon-ho, the director of AR/VR services at the South Korean telecommunication company. “This year will be the first year for LG Uplus to target the global market with 5G content.”



