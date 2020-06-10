Son Heung-min’s value reaches 75.6 million euros despite COVID-19. June. 10, 2020 07:33. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Tottenham forward Song Heung-min’s transfer value is estimated to be over 75.6 million euros despite the novel coronavirus’s impact on European football leagues.



According to a report on the estimated transfer values of key players in top five European leagues (England, Spain, France, Italy, and Germany) released on Tuesday by the CIES Football Observatory under the FIFA, Son’s transfer values are around 75.6 million euros. It is down by 2.9 million euros from 78.5 million euros in January but his ranking climbed from 54th to 48th. Son was ranked 11th among Premier League forwards. Transfer fees of footballers have dropped since most of football clubs are experiencing revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The South Korean player climbed six notches in the rankings as he scored 12 goals in 37 games during the 2017-2018 season and nine goals in 21 games this season, and is relieved from the burden of military service after completing the basic military training last month.



Kylian Mbappé of Paris Saint-Germain topped the chart with 259.2 million euros followed by Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling (194.7 million euros) and Jadon Sancho of German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund (179.1 million euros). Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold was ranked 4th and had the highest estimated transfer value of 171.1 million euros among defenders.



