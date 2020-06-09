Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo return to team after finishing military training. June. 09, 2020 09:30. by Jae-Yeong Yoo, Yun-Cheol Jeong elegant@donga.com,trigger@donga.com.

Top two South Korean football forwards Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur) and Hwang Ui-jo (Girondins de Bordeaux) finished their basic military training in South Korea, waiting for the day to come back on the ground with strong determination. The two players received an exemption from the country’s military service after the South Korean football team won the gold medal at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.



After finishing his three-week military training at a Marine Corps unit last month, Son is working to regain his form at his team. Son showed off quick dribbles and fast penetrations during a practice video the Hotspur recently released.



The English Primer League (EPL) will resume on June 18 without spectators, ending a three-month COVID-19 induced break. Completing his recovery from the right arm fracture he sustained in a match against Aston Villa in February, Son will return to the ground in a match between the Hotspur and Manchester United on June 20. Injured players of Tottenham, which is currently ranked 8th, including Son and Harry Kane, have recovered during the three-month break. “Players are highly motivated,” the South Korean football star said. “We’ll get as much points in the remaining games (nine).”



Meanwhile, Hwang Ui-jo left for Paris on Sunday after completing his four-week basic military training at an army training center on June 4. “Heung-min and I are discharged from military service without getting injured,” Hwang said during an interview held at Incheon International Airport immediately before his departure. “My goal for the new season is to score in any position the team wants me to be,” he said. “I also want to score double-digit goals.” France’s Ligue 1 was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and plans to resume the 2020-2021 season have not been finalized.



