Michael Jordan donates 100 million dollars to stamp out racism. June. 08, 2020 07:46.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand plan to donate 100 million dollars over the next 10 years to eradicate racism.



"It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed the worst remains the same,” Jordan said in a statement on Saturday. He also announced 100-million-dollar donation to ensure racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. This is the largest amount donated by an individual athlete to a non-profit organization.



He said the phrase “Black lives matter” for the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death was “not a controversial statement.” It was to criticize some who argue “all lives matter” or “white lives also matter.” “Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people,” Jordan promised.



