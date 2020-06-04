Premier League clubs receive green light for friendlies. June. 04, 2020 07:45. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

The English Premier League (EPL) has given its clubs the green light to stage friendly matches to ramp up preparations for the return on June 17.



The Telegraph reported Wednesday that the Premier League allowed friendlies between local rivals on the condition that they follow strict rules. Premier League clubs have held practice matches on their own but needed something more like a real match.



Under the rules of the Premier League, the venue for the match should be no further than 90 minutes away while players should drive themselves in their own cars to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It also requires club coaching staff to referee the games instead of hiring a referee. Pitches will have to be thoroughly disinfected before any game.



The 2019-20 season of the Premier League will resume on June 17, starting with Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United.



