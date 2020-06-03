Lady Gaga’s new song ‘Rain on Me’ tops Billboard. June. 03, 2020 07:32. imi@donga.com.

Lady Gaga’s new song “Rain on Me” has debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. Billboard.com reported Gaga has become the third soloist to have topped the Hot 100 in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, following Mariah Carey and Beyonce on Monday in an article showing ranks for June 6.



The song is the second single from Gaga’s sixth album “Chromatica” released on Friday. The song garnered attention as Ariana Grande sang it together and appeared in the music video.



“Ariana and I found that we went through similar experiences in life and I respect her strength,” Gaga said in an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo. “The lyrics go ‘I’d rather be dry’ and it can be interpreted as ‘I’d rather not cry. At least I’m alive. Rain on me.’” “I learned how to endure rain. Crying may make you look weak, but it made me stronger. Crying is like the weather. I want to help others through my voice,” she said.



“Chromatica” that has 16 songs including “Rain on Me” is the first studio album in four years after Gaga’s fifth album “Joanne.” It attracted attention as it is her first appearance after receiving the Academy and Grammy Award with film “A Star is Born” (2018). It adopted a dance music style reminiscent of her early songs such as “The Fame” and “Born This Way.” “Chromatica” will be release in CDs in Korea from mid-June.



