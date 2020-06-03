S. Korea to become official member of G11 or G12, says spokesman. June. 03, 2020 07:33. by Sang-Jun Han alwaysj@donga.com.

“South Korea will become an official – not one-off or temporary – member of a new international system, the G11 or G12,” the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said of South Korean President Moon Jae-In’s visit to the U.S. to participate in the G7-plus meeting, confirm‎ing the launch of a new multilateral platform to replace the G7.



“The diplomatic orders of the world are likely to switch from the outdated G7 system to the G11 or G12,” Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Kang Min-seok said on Tuesday regarding the phone conversation on Monday between the presidents of the two countries. The two presidents reportedly discussed during the phone conversation expanding the G7, currently consisting of the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., France, Canada, and Italy, to the G12, including South Korea, Russia, India, Australia, and Brazil. “Becoming an official member of the G11 or G12 will benefit South Korea’s status in the global community and its national interests,” said the spokesperson.



President Moon said that there is absolutely no reason to avoid with regards to the invitation to the G7 and that it should be welcomed, according to Kang, despite some concerns on joining a new multilateral platform led by the U.S. during the times of conflicts between the world’s two largest superpowers. A member of the Cheong Wa Dae also said that China is not expected to oppose the new system as the aim of the G12 is to overcome COVID-19.



