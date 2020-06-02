CHA designates Manseru at Seonunsa Temple as Treasure. June. 02, 2020 07:44. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said on Monday that it has designated Manseru, the largest Buddhist temple pavilion in the country, at Seonunsa Temple in North Jeolla Province as Treasure.



Manseru, which was first built in 1620, was reconstructed in 1752 after it was entirely destroyed by fire. It has a gambrel roof with nine bays on the front and two bays on the sides. A pavilion with nine bays is rare in Korea since most of the existing Buddhist temple pavilions have three bays on the front, and sometimes five or seven bays. The pavilion was two-storied at first but reconstructed into a one-story building. In particular, the Marutbo, which is the last beam installed on the girder, on the high column in the middle bay gives a vigorous impression by using a tree split into two arms on one end.



“Manseru is an example where a Buddhist temple pavilion in the late Joseon Dynasty properly changed its structure to suit the trend and function of the times and is a creative building constructed in situations where materials were difficult to obtain,” said the CHA.



