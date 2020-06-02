Michael Jordan releases statement on racism and protests. June. 02, 2020 07:44. yesbro@donga.com.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry.” Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan released a statement on the recent death of a black man by a white police officer in Minnesota.



“I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough,” said Jordan, an owner of NBA basketball team Charlotte Hornets, in a statement on Monday.



Last month in Minnesota, a white police officer knelt on the neck of a black man named George Floyd and eventually caused his death, which has led to violent protests across the U.S. at the moment.



“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice,” said Jordan in the statement. “We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change.”



