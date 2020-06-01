Classical music industry expresses growing frustration over uncertainty. June. 01, 2020 07:46. gustav@donga.com.

The music industry was slowly opening up after a long winter ravaged by the coronavirus crisis, only to close again due to local outbreaks at a club and logistics centers. As uncertainty continues, concert agencies and artists are expressing growing frustration.



Government-run concert venues such as the National Theater of Korean and Sejong Center for the Performing Arts will be closed until June 16. Meanwhile, Seoul Arts Center (SAC), an incorporated foundation, is an exception, but the country’s most symbolic venue is unlikely to buzz with artists and visitors as national orchestras and ballets are cancelling their concerts at the SAC. Korean Symphony Orchestra has cancelled “Interpretation of Romance 1,” which was scheduled for Wednesday, while Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra cancelled “Young-min Park’s Mahler, Das Lied von der Erde” scheduled for Saturday.



The Korea National Ballet has once again postponed “Giselle” that was going to be performed from June 10 through to 14 at the SAC. Concerts at government-run venues have also been cancelled including “Classical Music at 11” that was planned for Thursday at Gyeonggi Art Center.



Against this backdrop, artists are turning to social media to express their frustration. “I have a recital late this month that marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth,” said a cellist whose concert was recently cancelled. “Preparing for a concert without knowing if it would take place can be quite tiring.”



