Lee So-young wins at KLPGA E1 Charity Open. June. 01, 2020 07:47. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Lee So-young who demonstrated nerves of steel won a victory on the fifth KLPGA tour. The 23-year-old golfer shot a bogey-free round of three under par, 69, by making three birdies at the final round at the E1 Charity Open at the South Springs County Club in Icheon, Gyeonggi on Sunday. She won the tournament at 17 under par, 271, beating Ryu Hae-ran (15 under par, 273). Lee maintained the top score from the first round to the end.



After recording 12 under par until the second round, Lee edged out competitors with her stable play with no birdie from the third round (two birdies, two under par). She maintained stable putts even in difficult situations where she had four or five meters left until the hole. “It was frustrating because I made a lot of pars from the third round, but I was able to win by not losing my confidence,” said Lee who showed a stable play in the fourth round.



She won a victory in the second tournament in Korea and received 160 million won prize. The South Springs County Club is a place where Lee won her last victory (2018 All For You Championship). “I am happy to win in the early stage of the season,” she said. “I hope I could win one or two more victories if I could play despite the COVID-19 situation.”



