Moon seeks to regularly meet with floor leaders from ruling and opposition. May. 30, 2020 08:24. by Sang-Jun Han alwaysj@donga.com.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed to hold regular meetings with the ruling and opposition parties after he had a meeting with their floor leaders on Thursday. He seems to aiming to strengthen efforts to promote governance based on cooperation by holding regular meetings just as the one that occurred in the run-up to the launch of the 21st National Assembly.



President Moon on Friday ordered Kang Ki-jung, his senior secretary for political affairs, to set out a plan to allow for regular meetings with floor leaders. The president’s proposal is in line with his comment made at a Thursday meeting with Kim Tae-nyeon, the floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and his United Future Party counterpart, Joo Ho-young, saying, “I hope to share ideas on pending issues at regular meetings. Furthermore, it is important to talk to each other broadly about political situations even if there is no urgent issue to discuss.”



Meanwhile, South Korean Presidential office Cheong Wa Dae is planning to consider reviving a political affairs minister post as proposed by Joo.



