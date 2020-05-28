LG Chem to supply batteries worth multi-trillion won to Hyundai Kia. May. 28, 2020 07:44. by Dong-Jun Heo hungry@donga.com.

LG Chem will supply batteries worth multi-trillion won to the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group. The South Korean battery manufacturer has been selected as the second supplier for the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), an electric vehicle-dedicated platform, to be mass-produced from 2021, the automotive industry reported on Wednesday. This is for the second volume among four orders to be placed by the automotive group. For the first volume, SK Innovation was selected. Following the first volume to be supplied from the end of the next year, the second volume will begin supply from 2022.



While some predicted that Samsung SDI would be chosen as the second supplier after a one-one-one meeting between Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong of Samsung Electronics and Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun of Hyundai Motor Company, LG Chem, which has been supplying batteries for Hyundai Motor Company’s electrified cars, has been selected at the end.



The Hyundai Kia Automotive Group has developed the E-GMP to mass-produce electric-only models from 2021. The group had been producing electric cars by removing the engine from existing internal combustion engine cars and putting in an electric motor in the room. With the new platform, more battery packs can be laid on the wide bottom of the car, which can increase driving range. In addition, the automotive industry explains that the new lower center of gravity can improve driving experiences. “Details regarding our client cannot be disclosed,” a member of LG Chem said on the latest order.



