Japanese media shows keen interest in Korean high school baseball championship. May. 28, 2020 07:44. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Korean high school baseball has been drawing attention in Japan, which is called “the land of high school baseball.” A variety of Japanese media outlets recently reported about the opening of a Korean national high school baseball championship. Local newspapers as well as national sports newspapers, such as Sports Nippon, carried articles about the opening of the Golden Lion Flag championship of Korea.



All the unusual reporting about the opening of a Korean national high school baseball championship by the Japanese media stems from jealousy. The Japan High School Baseball Federation decided on May 20 to cancel the upcoming national high school baseball tournament due to the spread of COVID-19. This is why Japan is showing interest in the Korean high school baseball championship, which has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In Japan, there are many baseball fans, who favor high school baseball over professional baseball because of the players’ enthusiasm. Since this summer’s national high school baseball tournament is not taking place in Japan, a lot of Japanese fans will watch Korean high school baseball,” a Japanese reporter said.



