Bong Joon-ho, Song Kang-ho to join ‘We are One’ online film festival. May. 28, 2020 07:45. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Bong Joon-ho and Song Kang-ho will join “We are One,” an online film festival organized by YouTube and 20 international film festivals including the Cannes and Venice film festivals. IndieWire, a U.S. film industry and review website, confirmed Tuesday that “We are One” will feature the South Korean movie director and the actor along with famous directors such as Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh.



The online film festival comes as many global film festivals are being suspended or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organized by YouTube and a host of film festivals, it will stream movies for film buffs and raise funds for coronavirus relief. The overall planning was done by Tribeca Enterprises, which runs the Tribeca Film Festival.



The festival will be held for 10 days starting from Friday streaming 31 films and 72 short films from 35 countries as well as 15 panel discussions.



