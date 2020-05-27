Son Heung-min meets Beckham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. May. 27, 2020 07:41. yesbro@donga.com.

“Super Sonny” Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur shared his philosophy of football with the British football legend David Beckham.



Tottenham Hotspur posted a two-and-a-half-minute video on social media on Tuesday where Son and midfielder Lucas Moura talk to David Beckham, the owner of the American professional football club Inter Miami CF. The footage was filmed before the coronavirus crisis in February when Beckham visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He was invited to the club’s training facility as the global ambassador of AIA, the main sponsor of the club. Tottenham Hotspur released the video for fans who are waiting for the English Premier League (EPL) to return.



After exchanging high five and a hug, Beckham asked Son what he did to play in the EPL, to which Son answered in fluent English, articulating his philosophy of football. “For me, as a player, it is important to come before training and do something for myself,” said Son. “I came here to England to play in the premier league, and this is still my dream. To do my best job, I should eat and sleep well.”



Son also emphasized the importance of self-discipline off the field. “I think every player has got talent in the premier league, in every single club,” he said. However, not everyone is considered “top levels because of their mentality. For me, as a football fan, it’s painful.” He also said how you behave off the pitch is also important. Beckham, who scored 62 goals and assisted 80 goals in 265 EPL games, listened to him attentively and seemed to agree with him.



