New Zealand PM keeps her cool during earthquake. May. 26, 2020 07:41. abro@donga.com.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is making headlines for staying calm in the face of a 5.9 magnitude earthquake during a television interview.



The 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the capital Wellington around 8 a.m. Monday (local time), according to the Guardian. The prime minister, who was on a live TV interview, did not lose cool even after sensing the earthquake.



When the building started to shake due to the earthquake, Ardern looked around and said, “We’re just having a bit of an earthquake here. Quite a decent shake here, but if you see things moving behind me, the Beehive moves more than most.” During the quake that lasted about 15 seconds, she did not lose her smile and assured the interviewer by saying, “We’re fine. I’m not under any hanging lights.”



The epicenter of the quake was Levin, one hour away from Wellington by car, according to the country’s seismology agency. The quake was 37 kilometers deep and felt throughout Wellington. Commuters were stranded as the trains were suspended but no casualties were reported, the Guardian said. New Zealand experiences frequent earthquakes as it sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire.



