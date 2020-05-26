SK Planet introduces app for used smartphones. May. 26, 2020 07:41. yes@donga.com.

SK Planet announced Monday that consumers can find the prices of used smartphones and sell or purchase them on its app Syrup Wallet. Consumers can register their smartphones after verifying their identity on the app’s “My Finance” tab to have the performance of their device tested and get a price appraisal.



For the performance test, users are required to turn on the front and rear cameras of their phone and tab each app installed on the gadget to check if software functions fast enough, with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS options activated.



SK Planet launched this service in conjunction with PAM Corporation, a South Korean startup and a developer of performance test solution. Users can have their smartphone sold on the app once the price and shipping method have been decided.



“The app will provide a variety of benefits such as proposals for the optimal time for sell and updates on new smartphone models as well as insurance registration,” said an official at SK Planet.



