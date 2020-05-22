U.S. harshly criticizes China calling it authoritarian regime. May. 22, 2020 07:51. lightee@donga.com.

The United States has ratcheted up criticism of China in the run up to the annual plenary session of the National People's Congress, the biggest political event in Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump used words such as “wacko” and “dope” describing the Chinese government’s recent statement, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called China “a brutal authoritarian regime.”



“Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people,” said President Trump on his Twitter account on Wednesday. “Please explain to this dope that it was the incompetence of China and nothing else that did this mass Worldwide killing.”



“China has been ruled by a brutal, authoritarian regime, a communist regime, since 1949,” Secretary Pompeo said during a press conference on Wednesday morning, claiming, “Beijing is ideologically and politically hostile to free nations.”



“This plague has cost roughly 90,000 American lives, more than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs since March,” Secretary Pompeo said. “Could be as much as nine trillion dollars, according to our estimates, cost imposition on the world of the Chinese Communist Party's failures.”



