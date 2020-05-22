Kim Bo-hui returns to Seoul for her first private exhibition. May. 22, 2020 07:51. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Korean painter Kim Bo-hui is back in Seoul for her private exhibition “Towards” since her moving to Jeju Island upon retiring from Ewha Womans University in 2017. The exhibition, which is held at the Kumho Museum of Art, consists of 36 unpublished paintings including 33 new ones, two drawings and 17 popular works.



“The Terrace,” a three-meter-long, five-meter-wide painting, catches the eyes of the audience. The artist drew the scenery from her garden on eight canvases with a touch of imagination and put them together to make one giant artwork. “Each of the eight pieces is drawn from a different angle, hence the sea, which you cannot see from my garden, has been added,” said the painter. On the third floor of the building are paintings of the sunsets and the blue sea of Jeju Island.



Her work “Towards” became well-known after being seen in the reception room at the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae when U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited South Korea. The painting was rented by Cheong Wa Dae before it was sold to a collector.



“Now that I have moved to Jeju Island, which had been my dream for a long time, I will work harder on my art,” said Kim. The exhibition runs until July 12.



