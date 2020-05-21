The future of architect design beyond COVID-19. May. 21, 2020 07:29. by Taek Kyoon Sohn sohn@donga.com.

An online forum for architects facing fundamental changes by the COVID-19 outbreak to exchange views on challenges was held on Tuesday. The Young Architects Forum Korea, which consists of young professionals in their 30s and 40s, held its 18th roundtable via online video conference platform ZOOM. Architects spent two hours and 40 minutes sharing their experiences and thoughts on how to respond to new challenges imposed by the pandemic.



Social distancing is not easy to implement in the architecture scene where it is vital for architects to visually check and confirm‎ the space and materials in person. The real-time online construction inspection system showcased by Formative Architects attracted much attention at the forum. Closed circuit TVs are installed across the construction site, allowing architects to monitor the building process without visiting in person.



“While current apartments are designed with a focus on residential occupancies, we predict that living spaces will embrace more facilities of diverse purposes such as commercial and entertainment facilities,” architect Chae Ga-eul said when asked how building design trends would evolve the post-COVID-19 era.



