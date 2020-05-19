Holyfield plans an exhibition fight with Tyson. May. 20, 2020 07:47. by Won-Hong Lee bluesky@donga.com.

Former World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who is targeting a fight against Mike Tyson (53), has revealed his plan for the match, by saying, “I’m looking for a three-round exhibition in which there will be no winners or losers or going for knockouts.” The 57-year-old champion said he is after a three, three-minute rounds exhibition during an interview with Daily Mail on Tuesday. He said there will be “no winners or losers, or going for knockouts” since it is an exhibition boxing match.



If Holyfield has his way, the two will not punch each other in the face or in the stomach, or will be choreographed. But the two fighters are expected to show a variety of boxing techniques. These rules have taken into consideration the age and the health of the two fighters who are both in their 50s. The exhibition could be an entertainment rather than a real competition but fans will likely be interested in a return match between the two legendary fighters in their 50s. “If someone thinks they going to hit me, I don’t want them to think I ain’t going to hit them back,” said Holyfield, suggesting that the exhibition could turn into a slugfest if the two get tough on the ring.



It remains to be seen if Tyson will accept the offer. Tyson, who wants to draw bigger attention, might want the match to be a real competition. The Daily Mail said the two fighters are continuing to work on the details of the match.



Holyfield has recorded 44 wins (29 wins by KO), 10 losses and one draw while Tyson has a record of 50 wins (44 wins by KO) and six losses. The two fighters have met twice in the WBA Heavyweight Championship in 1996 and 1997 and Holyfield beat Tyson in both occasions. Tyson brought dishonor to himself by biting off part of Holyfield’s ear in the 1997 championship. If the two fighters meet within the year, Holyfield is returning to the ring after nine years and Tyson after 15 years.



