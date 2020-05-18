KLPGA attracts attention from overseas amid pandemic. May. 19, 2020 07:50. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

“Women’s pro golf takes first step in return to play,” wrote the U.S. monthly golf magazine Golf Digest introducing the KLPGA Championship on Sunday. The professional golf tournament held for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak has drawn the attention of the golf world.



“Players were required to wear masks before and after rounds, dined at separate tables in the clubhouse and replaced post-round hugs and handshakes with elbow bumps,” wrote the magazine, introducing the players’ efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The Telegraph wrote about the story of Park Hyun-kyung, who claimed her first professional win at the KLPGA Championship, including her winning speech and future tournament schedules. Other media such as Golf Channel and ESPN also reported round results at the KLPGA Championship.



Meanwhile, the official broadcaster of the championship, SBS Golf, uploaded four videos with English subtitles on its official YouTube channel and garnered 160,000 views in total.



