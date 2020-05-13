Volvo to install SKT’s infotainment service in new models. May. 12, 2020 07:47. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

An In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) service independently developed by SK Telecom will be installed in some of Volvo’s new models starting from the latter half of 2021. This is the first time that SK Telecom’s IVI will be installed in mass-production vehicles. The industry expects that the adoption will serve as a momentum for telecommunications companies to expand the mobility ecosystem.



The South Korean telecommunications giant has signed a joint development contract for IVI technology with Volvo Cars Korea, the company announced on Monday. IVI refers to vehicle systems that combine entertainment and information delivery to drivers and passengers. Global information and communications technology (ICT) companies are scrambling to enter into the IVI market to get to grips with the upcoming era of autonomous driving and connected car. Global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company predicted that the connected car market will reach the 1.5 trillion dollars mark by 2030.



SK Telecom’s integrated IVI is a combination of various vehicle systems, such as navigation system T Map, artificial intelligence (AI) platform NUGU, and music platform FLO, offering an optimized content environment to drivers via a screen on the dashboard and a display like a smartphone. The IVI also offers real-time place and weather information as well as planning routes with a stopover for recharging, according to SK Telecom. All services are automatically updated over the wireless network, enabling drivers to use the latest functions without having to visit the service center.



한국어