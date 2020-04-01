To the leadership and staff of The Dong-A Ilbo,





Congratulations on a century of providing your readers “a clear window to the world.”

Sincerely,







100 years since The Dong-A Ilbo‘s founding - and in a moment of profound change and challenge for the news media - the need for independent, courageous, trustworthy journalism is as great as it’s ever been.So it is with respect for your institution and gratitude for your contributions to a free and independent press that I offer warm words of congratulations on this impressive milestone.May you continue to seek the truth and enrich your readers‘ lives in the century to come.A.G. Sulzberger Publisher, The New York Times