가난했던 나라에서 K-pop 확산하는 곳으로…2120년 한국의 미래는?

최문영 총장

최문영 총장



Francis Quadrangel, Jesse Hall in feb snowstorm

마지막으로 한국과 한국인들이 2120년에 건승하기를 바란다! 나는 이 자랑스러운 나라가 새로운 기회가 쟁취할 수 있다고 믿는다. 그러나 모든 한국인이 ‘양지바른 곳’에 안착하도록 하기 위해서는 위험을 알리는 경고 징후에 대응하고 커다란 도전과제들을 해결해야 할 것이다.



＜이하 원문＞



A Place in the Sun for Korea in 2120 (by Mun Young Choi)

In closing, I wish the very best for Korea and Koreans in the year 2120! I believe there is opportunity on the horizon for this proud nation. But, there are treacherous warning signs and immense challenges that stillneed to be addressed for a “Place in the Sun” to be secured for all Koreans.



동아일보 창간 100주년을 맞아 한국을 중심으로 2120년 세계 전망에 대한 내 생각을 구체적으로 밝히는 글을 써 달라는 의뢰를 받게 되어 영광이다. 이번 100주년은 지난 한 세기 동안 한국이 이룩한 진보를 돌아볼 수 있는 역사적으로 뜻 깊은 기회다. 동아일보는 일제에 대항한 저항 운동을 지원하고 언론의 자유를 수호하기 위해 나선 것을 시작으로 이런 진보의 과정에서 중추적인 역할을 해왔다. 동아일보 구성원들의 부단한 노력은 한국이 역동적인 민주주의를 이룩하는데 일조했다.먼저 나의 배경을 설명하며 글을 시작하고자 한다. 나는 1964년 서울 서대문구 북아현동 한성고 근처에서 태어났다. 1973년에 가족을 따라 미국으로 이민을 가서 일리노이주 시카고에 정착했다. 계속 고등교육계에 몸담아왔고, 지금은 4개의 공립 연구중심 대학으로 구성된 미주리대의 총장으로 재직 중이다. 그간 나는 한국이 경제, 교육, 문화 측면에서 이룬 진보를 꾸준히 지켜봤다. 그런데 내가 떠나 올 당시만 해도 가난했던 이 나라가 이렇게 대단하게 발전할 줄은 상상도 못했다. 1964년 35억 달러였던 한국의 국내총생산(GDP)은 2018년 1조7205억 달러(약 1992조 원)로 폭발적으로 증가했다. 이제 한국의 대학 입학률은 거의 70%에 달하고, 이른바 케이팝(K-Pop) 현상이 전 세계로 확산되고 있다. 1973년 당시에 미국은 말할 것도 없고 한국에서도 그 누구도 삼성, 현대, 럭키-금성(지금의 LG)이 글로벌 브랜드가 될 것이라고는 꿈에도 생각하지 못했을 것이다.전 세계에서 한국만큼 급격한 변혁을 경험한 나라는 찾아보기 힘들다. 일제 치하의 약소 식민지가 세계 제2차 대전과 한국전쟁 중에 수 년 간 지속된 골육상잔의 갈등을 거쳐 글로벌 경제·문화 강국으로 탈바꿈할 수 있었던 것은 한국인들의 회복탄력성, 근면성, 끊임없는 교육열, 자기희생정신 덕분이다. 이런 강점들은 한국의 근본을 이루는 유교적 가치에서 기인한다. 역사학자 브루스 커밍스가 자신의 명저 ‘브루스 커밍스의 한국현대사’에서 밝혔듯이 유교는 “흔히 전통, 지나간 황금기에 대한 존경, 제의(祭儀) 수행에 대한 세심한 주의, 물질적인 것, 상업 및 자연개조에 대한 경멸, 윗사람에 대한 복종, 상대적으로 엄격한 사회적 서열제의 선호 등을 강조하는 보수적인 철학”으로 알려져 있다. 이런 자질들이 있었기에 한국이 20세기의 소용돌이에서 빠져나올 수 있었다. 그러나 역동적이고 글로벌화 된 미래 경제에서 번성하려면 새로운 접근방식이 필요하다.이 글에서 나는 미래를 전망하고 2120년 한국의 모습을 상상해보고자 한다. 먼저 몇 가지 사실을 분명히 하고 싶다. 첫째, 나는 1973년 한국을 떠나 생애 대부분의 시간을 미국에서 보냈고, 한국의 발전 과정을 외부 관찰자의 시각으로만 지켜봐 왔다. 둘째, 예측은 위험한 작업이다. 미래학자 아서 C. 클라크의 말을 빌리자면 “미래를 예측하려는 시도는 좌절을 안겨주는 위험한 일”이다. 그렇다면 지금까지 예측들이 얼마나 들어맞았는지 살펴보자. 1964년 클라크는 정지궤도 위성, 원격 수술, 개인 맞춤형 광고, 인터넷의 등장을 예측했고, 이 모두가 현실화됐다. 하지만 석탄 연료 사용 중단, 핵무기 완전 폐기, 전문 범죄자의 소멸처럼 인간의 속성과 결점으로 인해 어긋나버린 예측도 많았다.예측 역량의 부족을 잘 알고 있는 나는 그래서 전문가들의 2100년 예측을 대신 참고하려고 한다. 세계 최고 과학자 300명의 2100년 전망을 토대로 한 기사가 얼마 전 뉴욕 포스트에 실렸다. 이들은 다음과 같은 예측을 내놓았다. ①콘택트 렌즈를 통해 인터넷을 볼 수 있다. ②컴퓨터, 휴대폰, 시계 등이 모두 사라진다. ③완전한 자율주행차가 구현되고 자동차가 하늘을 날 수 있다! ④의사들이 ‘예비 장기’를 만들어낸다. ⑤‘낡은 장기’를 새 장기로 교체함으로써 인간 수명을 무한정 늘릴 수 있다. ⑥분자 형태의 ‘스마트 폭탄’이 암세포와 기타 질병을 퇴치한다. ⑦우주 엘리베이터를 타고 태양계를 관광한다.와! 이런 예측이 실현된 미래 세상은 기막히게 멋질 것이다. 하지만 다른 한편으로는 걱정되는 부분도 많다. 예비 장기기관을 만드는 일이 사회·문화·윤리적으로 우리에게 어떤 영향을 미칠까? 수명 연장 기술에 대한 접근성 측면에서 ‘있는 자’와 ‘없는 자’ 사이에 간극이 생기지는 않을까? 빅데이터를 기반으로 우리의 움직임과 생각 하나하나를 예측하고 어쩌면 이를 바꾸거나 막을 수 있게 된다면 조지 오웰의 ‘1984’에 나오는 감시 국가가 현실화되지는 않을까? 어드밴스드 애널리틱스와 최적화는 창의성과 개인주의에 어떤 영향을 미칠까? 휴머니즘의 가치를 아는 사회를 구현하려면 이런 질문들을 반드시 해결해야 한다.그렇다면 어떤 기술들이 이런 멋진 신세계를 만들어줄 수 있을까? 우리는 지금 사이버 물리 시스템(cyber-physical systems)이 우위를 점하는 4차 산업혁명 시대를 살고 있다. 우리는 지금 중앙 저장소에 의해 이루어지던 거래를 분산된 블록체인이 대체하고, 인터페이스 버튼을 목소리와 제스처와 생각이 대체하고, 데이터와 스프레드시트를 분석한 결과를 기반으로 내리는 의사결정을 인공지능이 대체하고, 인간 운전자에 의한 이동을 자율주행 시스템이 대체하는 세상에 살고 있다. 세계경제포럼의 클라우스 슈밥 회장은 이런 기술이 실행되면 제조업과 생의학에 적용 가능한 신소재, 제조업 및 서비스업용 선진 자동화 기계, 나노 스케일에서 시작해 매크로 스케일로 확대하는 상향식 제조 기술, 센서, 인공지능을 위한 의사결정과학 및 윤리적 접근법이 개발될 수 있을 것이라고 말한다. 생물학 분야의 경우에는 모든 사람이 자신의 게놈 디지털 복사본을 클라우드에 저장해 언제 어디서나 사용할 수 있게 된다. 어드밴스드 애널리틱스는 대규모 데이터 저장소인 ‘데이터 레이크(lakes of data)’를 만들어 각 개인의 유전정보와 환경과 라이프스타일에 기반한 개인 맞춤형 질병 예방 및 치료법을 제공할 것이다.여러 측면에서 볼 때 2100년의 세상은 개인화된 사회가 될 수 있다. 이런 사회에서는 각 지역에서 구할 수 있는 재생 자원을 이용해 에너지가 분산 발전되고, 수경재배와 수직농업을 활용한 분산 농업이 실시되고, 단백질원을 적시에 주문에 맞춰 만들어내고, 공유 모델을 기반으로 수급 균형을 맞추는 분산 플랫폼이 적용된다. 이 정도 수준의 개인주의와 분산이 현실화되면 자립성과 자율성이 강화되고 전통적 제도에 대한 의존이 줄어들 수 있다. 예를 들어 환자가 자신의 질병을 이해하고 모든 임상 연구 데이터에 접근하고 특정한 치료법과 교체용 장기를 주문하고 이렇게 주문한 치료법과 장기를 개인 로봇을 활용해 적용할 수 있게 되면 환자는 의사에게 무엇을 기대하게 될까? 공유 플랫폼에서 주제와 때와 장소를 불문하고 방대한 지식을 다운로드할 수 있게 되면 학생은 교수로부터 무엇을 배우고 싶어 할까? 이런 가정은 다른 중요한 직종들에도 두루 적용해 볼 수 있다.신세계질서를 구상하기 위해서는 지금 우리의 윤리규범에 대한 진지한 성찰이 반드시 필요하며, 이에 따라 사회 규범도 바꿔야 한다. 하버드대 생명윤리학자 밀드레드 솔로몬은 자신의 보고서에서 특정 기술이 애초에 개발될 필요가 있는지 의문을 던지고, 이런 기술이 실행된다면 누가 어떻게 이를 모니터링할 것인지 질문한다. 에이즈 바이러스에 면역력을 지니도록 유전자를 편집한 아기를 세계 최초로 만들어낸 중국 생물학자가 좋은 예다. 중국 정부는 이 과학자에게 3년 징역형을 선고했다. 그렇다면 복제는 어떠한가? 인간 복제는 모든 국가에서 금지되고 있지만 동물 복제는 점차 일반화되고 있다. 윤리적인 것과 윤리적이지 않은 것을 누가 결정해야 하는가? 그리고 이런 결정을 어떤 방법으로 내려야 하는가?이제 한국을 집중적으로 살펴보자.나는 한국이 앞으로 ‘양지바른 곳’을 누릴 수 있다고 믿는다. 나는 2120년이 되기 전에 남북한이 통일되고 한국인들에게 드리워진 파시즘과 공포의 긴 그림자가 걷히리라고 믿는다. 나는 한국이 지금의 경제 강국 자리를 굳건히 지키고 4, 5차 산업혁명과 함께 앞으로 등장하는 모든 업계에서 경쟁력을 확보할 수 있다고 믿는다. 나는 한국이 자국의 전통을 존중하는 동시에 다양한 관점을 탐구함으로써 새로운 진리를 추구하는 나라가 될 것이라고 믿는다. 이런 예측은 지금 한국인들이 맞닥뜨린 구조적 도전과제들을 해결할 때에만 실현될 수 있다.경제협력개발기구(OECD)에 따르면 한국은 주택 가용성, 시민 참여, 교육, 개인 안전 측면에서 높은 성과를 보이고 있다. 그러나 경제적 격차, 개인적 웰빙, 환경의 질, 일과 삶의 균형 부분에서는 더 많은 노력이 필요하다. 일례로 한국의 경제적 양극화는 상당히 심각한 상황이다. 상위 20%의 소득이 하위 20%보다 5배 이상 더 높다. 한국의 미세먼지 오염도는 OECD 회원국 중 최고 수준이고, 한국인의 삶에 대한 만족도는 다른 OECD 국가들보다 낮다.세계경제포럼에 따르면 4차 산업혁명에 대한 한국의 준비 수준이 세계 25위에 불과하다. 현대경제연구원은 한 보고서에서 전체 조사 대상 한국 기업의 절반 가까이가 4차 산업혁명에 적절히 대비하지 못하고 있다고 밝혔다. 4차 산업혁명의 핵심은 분산형 플랫폼, 사물 인터넷, 인공지능 기반 의사결정을 활용하는 신사고방식이다. 중국의 ‘중국 제조 2025’, 일본의 ‘슈퍼 스마트 사회’, 독일의 ‘산업 4.0’ 등 여러 국가가 이미 이들을 활용하기 위해 새로운 움직임에 나서고 있다. 반면에 한국은 ‘제조업 혁신 3.0’ 전략에만 집중하고 있다. 한국은 이대로 충분한가? 그리고 이 비전은 한국이 국가 경쟁력을 갖출 수 있을 만큼 충분히 포괄적이고 대담하고 지속가능한가? 한국 기업들이 글로벌 혁신 네트워크와 잘 연계되어 있지 않은 상황에서 한국이 과연 새로운 비즈니스 패러다임에 적응할 수 있을지에 대한 우려가 점차 커지고 있다. 이를테면 제품 혁신이나 공정 혁신에 관여하는 대기업과 중소기업의 비율은 2% 미만으로 OECD 회원국 중 최하 수준을 보이고 있다.한국이 해결해야 할 문제는 이 뿐만이 아니다. UN은 현재 5100만 명인 한국의 인구가 2100년이 되면 3000만 명 미만으로 줄어들 것으로 전망하고 있다. 한국은 OECD 회원국 가운데 가장 빠른 속도로 인구가 감소하는 국가다. 우려하지 않을 수 없는 상황이다. 25~29세 사이 청년층의 혼인율이 1970년 90%에서 2015년 23%로 급감하는 등 사회적 기대 및 규범 측면에서 극적인 변화들이 나타나고 있다. 이 같은 추세는 연애, 결혼, 출산을 포기한 이른바 삼포세대 현상에서 기인한다. 그 결과 한국의 출산율은 여성 1인당 1.1명으로 세계 평균 출산율인 2.5명을 훨씬 밑돌게 됐다. 인구대체 출산율(replacement rate)인 2.1명에도 못 미치는 수준이다. 한국은 출산율 꼴찌 국가이며 1.2명인 일본이 그 뒤를 잇고 있다.이런 추세의 배경에는 여러 사회적 원인이 있다. 한국의 기혼 여성들은 갖가지 부담을 떠안고 있다. 한국 사회에서 여성들은 개인적 목표와 직업적 목표를 희생하고 가족에 헌신해야 한다는 기대를 받는다. 그래서 30~34세 사이 미혼여성의 비율은 1970년 1.4%에서 2010년 30%로 크게 증가했다. 게다가 한국 남성들은 가족이나 가사에 대해 적극적으로 책임을 지지 않는다. OECD 조사에 따르면 한국 남성들이 집안청소, 육아, 장보기 등 무급 가사노동에 들이는 시간이 매우 적다고 한다. 한국 여성의 평균 가사노동 시간이 4시간 가까이 되는 반면, 한국 남성들은 고작 45분을 쓰고 있다. 이는 세계에서 두 번째로 낮은 수준이다. 이 같은 부당한 관행은 한국 여성들에게 부정적인 영향을 미치고 있다.가까스로 노동인구에 편입된 여성이라 해도 배제, 고임금 일자리 기회 부족, 남녀 임금격차와 같은 중대한 직업상의 난관에 부딪힌다. 중앙정부 장관직 여성 비율만 봐도 여성이 배제되는 현실을 실감할 수 있다. 최근 OECD 보고서에 따르면 한국 중앙정부 장관 가운데 여성의 비율은 9.1%로 헝가리와 터키에 이어 세 번째로 낮은 수준이다. 여성의 노동인구 비율이 60%에 이르지만 이들의 일자리는 대개 저임금 비정규직에 몰려 있다. 게다가 한국의 남녀 임금격차는 36%로 OECD 회원국 중 가장 높다. OECD 평균이 14%임을 감안하면 심각한 상황이 아닐 수 없다.21세기 말이 되면 한국인의 기대수명은 92세에 이를 것으로 보인다. 이에 따라 전체 인구의 고령화가 심화될 것이다. OECD에 따르면 2015년 65세 이상 한국인이 전체 인구의 17%에 불과했다. 그런데 2050년이 되면 이 비율이 70%를 넘어서게 된다! 이 수치는 여러 측면에서 우려스럽다. 빈곤 문제가 특히 걱정된다. 2015년 한국의 평균 빈곤율은 약 13%로 OECD 평균인 12%를 조금 웃돌았다. 그런데 이 자료를 연령별로 나눠 자세히 들여다보면 문제의 심각성이 드러난다. 18세 미만, 18~25세, 26~40세, 41~50세 인구집단의 빈곤율은 모두 OECD 평균보다 낮다. 하지만 51~65세와 65세 이상 인구집단의 빈곤율은 더 높다. 실제로 65세 이상 한국인의 빈곤율은 무려 44%에 이르러 세계 최고 수준을 기록하고 있다고 OECD는 밝히고 있다. 일본의 경우에는 이 수치가 18%다.어떻게 이런 상황이 벌어졌을까? 그리고 이 문제가 어째서 계속 방치되고 있을까? 나는 한국이 예로부터 경로사상을 바탕으로 노인을 존중하고 부양하는 나라라고 알고 있었다. 1997년과 2008년 두 차례의 경제위기가 불러온 급격한 제도 변화도 이 문제에 일조한 바가 있다. 하지만 사회적 결속 약화와 가족의 역할 감소가 더 크게 기여했다. 예를 들면 1984년과 1998년 사이에 부모와 함께 거주하는 일하는 성인 자녀의 비율이 2배 증가해 47%에 이르렀다. 이런 현실에 연금수령자에 대한 지원 부족과 기대 수명 증가까지 더해지는 상황이어서 한국은 의무 은퇴 연령 상향조정을 고려해보지 않을 수 없다. 이러한 사회·윤리적 이슈를 신속히 해결해야만 파국을 초래하는 상황을 피할 수 있다.한국의 교육 시스템이 일궈낸 발전은 그야말로 고무적이다. 사회 변혁을 위한 교육을 강조하는 유교적 가치를 토대로 한국의 초중고등 교육기관들은 엄청난 진보를 이뤄냈다. 한국은 읽기, 수학, 과학 실력을 측정하는 표준화된 시험에서 OECD 회원국 가운데 최상위권의 성적을 보이고 있다. 한국의 대학 진학률은 약 68%로 미국의 40%보다도 훨씬 높다. 미국, 유럽, 호주 등지에서 박사과정을 비롯한 상급 교육과정에 진학한 한국 학생들의 근면성과 성실함은 널리 알려져 있다. 그런데 전반적으로 찬사를 받는 한국 교육제도의 근본에 금이 가고 있다.한국 학생들이 표준화된 시험에서 우수한 성과를 내고 있기는 하지만 한국 교육 시스템이 암기식 교육과 경쟁에만 집중할 뿐 미래 세상에서 성공하기 위해 반드시 필요한 창의력과 혁신을 소홀히 하고 있다는 지적이 끊임없이 제기되고 있다. 글로벌 기업가정신 모니터(Global Entrepreneurship Monitor)의 2013년 조사에 따르면, 가까운 미래에 창업을 할 경우 성공 가능성이 보이는지, 혹은 본인이 창업에 필요한 지식이나 기술을 보유하고 있다고 생각하는지에 대해 18~34세 사이 한국인들은 다른 OECD 회원국의 청년들에 비해 훨씬 부정적으로 답변했다. 그래서인지 이 연령대 청년들의 조기 기업가 활동 참여율이 다른 OECD 회원국의 절반에도 미치지 못하는 실정이다.학원 등록비는 가계 월소득의 30%에 해당할 정도로 높을 뿐만 아니라 학생들이 사교육에 들이는 시간도 어마어마하다. 한국에서는 고등학생이 하루 16시간 동안 공부를 하고 학원에 가고 숙제를 하는 것은 그리 유난스러운 일이 아니다. 전체 한국 학생의 23%가 주당 60시간 이상 공부하고 있어 다른 OECD 회원국들의 평균 비율인 13%를 크게 웃돌고 있다. 극심한 압박감, 수면 부족, 또래와의 사회적 관계 부족은 OECD 회원국 중 1위를 기록하는 자살율의 원인이 되기도 한다.9~24세 사이 한국인들의 주요 사망 요인이 자살이다. 한국의 젊은이들은 대체 어디에서 탐구하고 고찰하고 숙고하는 기회를 얻을 수 있을까? 나는 한국이 교육 체계의 스트레스를 낮추고 창의성을 증진하는 동시에 대학 입학 전형의 불공정과 비리를 줄이는 최선의 방법을 강구해 주기를 기대한다.I‘m honored to have been asked to write an article detailing my thoughts on what the world would be like in 2120, with an emphasis on Korea, to mark the 100th Anniversary of Dong A ILBO.This is truly an historic moment to reflect on the progress made by Korea during the past century. DongA ILBO has played a critical role in that progress, beginning with supporting the resistance movement against Japanese occupation and standing up for the principles of the free press.The efforts of the men and women of Dong A ILBO havehelped lead to the vibrant democracy enjoyed in Korea.To begin with a bit about my background, I was born in 1964 in Buk Ahyeon Dong next to Han Sung High School. I immigrated with my family in 1973, eventually settling in Chicago, IL. My professional career has been spent in higher education and I now serve as the President of the University of Missouri System that comprises four public research universities. I’ve observed the progress made by Korea in economic, educational and cultural development. However, I never imagined that the poor country that I left behind would become such a juggernaut. In 1964, Korea‘s GDP was $3.5B USD. In 2018, the GDP is $1,720.5B USD,a staggering increase. The national university enrollment rate has grown to nearly 70% and the phenomenon known as K-Pop has spread to the entire world. No one in Korea let alone in the United States would have dreamed in 1973 that Samsung, Hyundai and Lucky Goldstar would be international name-brands!There are few countries, if any, in the world that can match these transformations. The resilience, dedication to hard work, steadfast focus on education, and self-sacrifice made possible this transformation, from a destitute colony of the Japanese Empire through years of internecine conflict in World War II and the Korean War to a global economic and cultural powerhouse. These are the embodiment of the Confucian values that stood at Korea’s core. As historian Bruce Cumings wrote in his excellent book ‘Korea’s Place in the Sun‘, Confucianism is “often said to be a conservative philosophy, stressing tradition, veneration of a past golden age, careful attention to the performance of ritual, disdain for material things, commerce, and the remaking of nature, obedience to superiors, and a preference for relatively frozen social hierarchies.” As much as these were necessary attributes for weathering the storms of the 20th century, in order to prosper in a dynamic and globalized economy of the future, new approaches will be needed.The purpose of this essay is to predict the future and to imagine what Korea would be like in 2120. I begin this essay with a few caveats. First, I left Korea in 1973 and spent most of my life in the United States and have followed the developments in Korea only as an outside observer. Second, predictions are a dangerous business. In the words of the futurist Arthur C. Clarke, “trying to predict the future is discouraging, hazardous occupation.” Let’s take a look back at how predictions have fared when the light of hindsight is shone upon them. In 1964, Clarke predicted the development of geostationary satellites, remote surgery, personalized advertisements and the internet, all of which came into being. But, being human and with human failings, there were many predictions that he got wrong including the end of coal as a fuel source, destruction of all nuclear weapons and end of professional criminals, etc.Recognizing my own deficiencies in the prediction business, I instead turn to experts to forecast the future in 2100. A recent article in the New York Post based on interviews with 300 top scientists madethe following predictionsfor the year 2100:oInternet will be in your contact lensoComputers, cellphones, watches, etc. will all disappearoOur cars will be fully-driverless and will finally be able to fly!oDoctors will be able to grow ‘spare parts’oHuman life span can be extended indefinitely by replacing ‘worn out parts’oMolecular ‘smart bombs’ will eradicate cancer cells and other diseasesoTourists will travel throughout solar system using space elevatorsWow! The world that is described by these predictions will be incredible but there are also many worrying areas of concerns. For example, what are the social-cultural-ethical implications of growing spare body parts? Will there be a ‘divide’ between ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ when it comes to accessing the technologies to extend one‘s life? With big data looming in the background to predict (and perhaps to alter or prevent) our every move and every thought, will an omnipresent state rise like the one described in George Orwell’s 1984? With the advent of advanced analytics and optimization, what will bethe impact on creativity and individualism? These are all questions that need to be addressed in order to create a society that values humanism.But what technologies will enable this brave new world? We are currently in the age of the 4thindustrial revolution where cyber-physical systems reign supreme. We live in a world where transactions that are completed by centralized repositories will be replaced by decentralized blockchains; where buttons on interfaces are replaced by voice, gestures and thought; where decision-making by analyzing data and spreadsheets is replaced by artificial intelligence and mobility using drivers are replaced by autonomous systems. According to Klaus Schwab of the WorldEconomic Forum, the implementation of these technologies will result in newer materials for manufacturing and biomedical applications, advanced automated machines in the manufacturing and service sectors, bottom-up fabrication at scales from the nano to the macro, and sensors, as well as decision-science and ethical approaches for artificial intelligence. In the biological realm, all individuals will have digital copies of their genome in the cloud for ready access.Advanced analytics will harvest the ‘lakes of data’to provide personalized prevention and treatment based on individual genetics, environment and lifestyle.In many ways, the world of 2100 can be an individualized society with distributed generation of energy using renewable resources that are available locally distributed farming using hydroponics and vertical farming just-in-time and print-on-demand protein sourcesand distributed platforms for matching supply and demand using the sharing model. Such levels of individualism and decentralization can usher in greater sense of self-reliance, autonomy and less needfor traditional institutions.For example, what need will patients have for doctors when they can understand their own diseases, access all of the clinical studies, order the specific treatments and parts for replacement and implement them using a personal robot? What need will students have for professors to confer knowledge when the vast universe of knowledge can be downloaded using sharing platforms on any topic, at anywhere, at any time? Similar hypothetical ponderings can be used for a whole host of currently-critical professions.Pondering the new world order will requireserious reflections on our current ethical principles and accordinglysocietalnorms will need to change. In a report by Harvard bioethicist Dr. Mildred Solomon, she asks if certain technologies should be developed in the first place and, if it is implemented, who will monitor it and how?TheChinese biologist who made the first gene-edited baby to be impervious to the AIDS virus is a case in point. That scientist has been sentenced to three years‘ imprisonment by the Chinese government. How about cloning? Cloning of humans is prohibited by all nations but cloning of animals has become widespread. Who will determine what’s ethical and what‘s not? How will this determination be made?Now, let me focus specifically on Korea.I believe that Korea will enjoy its “Place in the Sun”. I believe that Korea will be unified and that thereign of fascism and the long shadow of terror it has cast on the Korean people will be lifted by 2120. I believe that Korea will continue to be an economic powerhouse that will compete in every sector of business that the 4th and the 5thindustrial revolution will portend. I believe that Korea will be a country that respects its traditions while seeking new truths by exploring diverse perspectives. These predictions can only come true if Koreans of the present address the systemic challenges that confront them.According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (link http://www.oecdbetterlifeindex.org/countries/korea/), Korea performs very well in terms of availability of housing, civic engagement, education, and personal security. However, there is much more work to do in the areas of economic disparity, personal well-being, environmental quality and work-life balance. For example, the gap between the richest and poorest among Koreans is considerable,with the highest 20% of the population earning more than 5 times as much as the lowest 20%. The level of particulate pollution in Korea is the highest among OECD countries and Koreans feel less satisfied with their lives compared to their OECD counterparts.According to the World Economic Forum, Korea only ranks 25th among countries in its preparedness for the 4th industrial revolution. In a Hyundai Research Institute report, nearly 50% of the Korean companies surveyed indicated that are not adequately prepared for the 4thindustrial revolution. Central to the 4th industrial revolution are new ways of thinking using decentralized platforms, internet of things, and decision-making supported by artificial intelligence. Many countries have already begun taking new approaches to harness these powers including China with the ’Made in China 2025‘program, Japan with the ’Super Smart Society‘ program, and Germany with the ’Industry 4.0‘ program. Korea, meanwhile, has focused on manufacturing with ’Manufacturing Innovation 3.0‘. Will this be enough for Korea and is the vision for Korea comprehensive, bold and sustainable enough to compete with other nations?The fact that Korean firms are less connected with global innovation networks indicates growing concerns about the ability to adapt to new business paradigms. For example, the percentage of large and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) involved in product or process innovation is lower than 2% - the lowest among OECD countries.There are other challenges that Korea faces.The United Nations predict that the population of Korea will be reduced from 51 million today to less than 30 million by 2100. This will be one of the fastest declines among OECD countries and is a troubling statistic.There have been dramatic transformations in social expectations and norms that includes the reduction in the rates of marriages among young people (ages 25 to 29) from 90% in 1970 to 23% in 2015. This trend is attributed to the Sampo Phenomena formed by those who reject relationships, marriage and children. As a result, the birth rate stands at 1.1 children per woman in Korea, compared to the global average of 2.5. Consider that the replacement rate to maintain a population is 2.1. Korea’s birth rate ranks as the lowest in the world with Japan as a close second at 1.2.There are many societal reasons for these trends. The burdens on married women in Korea are manifold. In many waysin Korean society, woman are expected to focus on her family responsibilities at the cost of their personal and professional goals. As a result, the percentage of women aged 30 to 34 who remain single increased from 1.4% in 1970 to 30% in 2010. Korean men also do not contribute to family or household responsibilities. In an OECD study, Korean men were found to spend very little time on unpaid domestic work, including house cleaning, child care,shopping, etc. In fact, compared to almost 4 hours for Korean women, Korean men spend only 45 minutes a day on such activities,on average the second lowest amount of timein the world. This is an unfair practice that negatively affects Korean women.When women do manage to join the workforce, they face significant occupational barriers such as exclusion, lack ofaccess to high-paying jobs, and the gender wage gap.Some examples of these exclusion are reflected in the percentage of women in ministerial positions in central governments. The latest OECD report indicates that only 9.1% of ministers in central government of Korea are women which is the 3rd lowest behind Hungary and Turkey. While women participate in the workforce at a rateof 60%, many of them are concentrated in lower-paying, non-regular jobs. Moreover, the gender wage gap of 36% for Korea is the highest among OECD countries; compare that to the OECD average of 14%.Life expectancy of Koreans will increase to 92 by the end of the 21st century. This will result in a significant aging of the overall population. According to the OECD only 17% of the population in Korea was over the age of 65 in 2015. By 2050, that percentage can be over 70%! These statistics are troubling on so many fronts, especially when it comes to poverty. National averages for poverty in 2015 was around 13% slightly higher than the OECD average of 12% but a closer look at the data based on age-groups indicate serious problems. The poverty rates for ages below 18, 18-25, 26-40, 41-50 all indicate poverty levels that are less than the corresponding OECD average levels. But for age groups 51-65 and over 65, the poverty rates are higher. In fact, Korea has the highest rate of poverty among people ages 65 years or older, which stands at a staggering 44% according to the OECD. Japan‘s corresponding value is at 18%. How can this be and how can it be allowed to continue? I recognized Korea as a country that valued and supported the elderly with inherent respect. The dramatic changes to the institutions caused by the financial crises in 1997 and 2008 have had their role. But, reduced social cohesion and the role of the family unit have played a big role as well. For example, between 1984 and 1998, the percentage of adult working children living with their parents increased bya factor of 2 to 47%. Under such situations combined with low levels of support for pensioners and increasing life expectancy, Koreans must reconsider increasing mandatory retirement age. This is a social and ethical issue that must be addressed quickly to avoid the catastrophic consequences that it may catalyze.The advances made by theKorean educational system is truly inspirational. With the Confucian imperative for education to transform society, Korean elementary, secondary and tertiary institutions have made tremendous progress. Korea is one of the highest performing OECD countries in reading, mathematics, and science standardized tests. Korean college enrollment rate for eligible students is approximately 68%,compared to 40% in the United States. Korean students pursuing doctorate and other advanced studies in the United States, Europe,and Australia are renowned for their diligence and hard work. But, despite accolades in the aggregate, there are cracks in the foundation.There is a persistent belief that while Korean students perform well in regards to standardized testing, the educational system instills a focus on rote memorization and competitiveness butnot the creativity and innovation needed for success in the future. In a Global Entrepreneurship Monitor study from 2013, Korean’s aged 18 to 34 lagged far behind their OECD counterparts when asked if they see good opportunities for starting a business in the near future or if they believe they have the required knowledge or skills to start a business. As a result, the involvement of this group of young people in early-stage entrepreneurial activity was less than half of the OECD counterparts.Not only is the cost of ‘Hag Won’ enrollment substantial at times reflecting 30% of the monthly income of parents the amount of time spent for these tutoring session is staggering. It‘s not unusual for a typical high-school student to spend 16 hours per day studying, attending ’Hag Won‘, and doing homework. The percentage of Korean students studying over 60 hours per week stands at 23% which dwarfs the OECD average of 13%. The immense pressures, sleep deprivation and lack of social engagement with peers have also led to high rates of suicide, the highest among OECD countries.For young people aged 9 to 24, suicidestands as the leading cause of death. Where is the opportunity for the Korean youth to explore, examine, reflect and contemplate? I’m hopeful that the Korea 2030 Commission will examine how to bestreducestressand increase creativity in the educational systemas well as reduce the favoritism and corruption in the university admissions process.최문영 미주리대 총장