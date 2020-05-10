American musician Little Richard passes away at 87. May. 11, 2020 07:29. by Hyo-Lim Son aryssong@donga.com.

American singer and songwriter Little Richard died from bone cancer at 87 on Saturday (local time). Starting his career around the mid-1950s, many of the rock and roll pioneer’s songs made a mega hit such as “Tutti Fruity” and “Long Tall Sally,” selling more than 30 million album copies across the globe.



The self-nicknamed “architect of rock and roll” once said, “Rock and roll brings races together.” He was famous for presenting eye-catching performance in iconic costumes and makeup. He has often been mentioned as their source of inspiration by famous music artists including Paul McCartney, James Brown and David Bowie.



