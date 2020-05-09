Son Heung-min completes three-week basic military training. May. 09, 2020 07:57. yesbro@donga.com.

South Korean football star Son Heung-min has completed three-week basic military training at the military boot camp in Jeju. He received the “victory” award bestowed to exemplary trainees at the completion ceremony on Friday.



The Marines selects five who demonstrate excellence in performance among 157 trainees, and Son ranked first. The ceremony was held on Friday as a closed event due to the Defense Ministry’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The English Premium League player underwent diverse training sessions during the three-week camp. When he hit the target with all of his 10 shots, military instructors reportedly commended him, saying, “He is a genuine shooter’ who excels not only in shooting in soccer but also shooting with the rifle.”



Son achieved the perfect score of 100 points in the written test on mental combat capability, which measures his recognition of national security and knowledge in war history. He served as the leader of his platoon during the individual battle drill session, guiding younger members of the platoon.



