Pres. Moon to donate his COVID-19 relief subsidy. May. 08, 2020 07:44. tree624@donga.com.

President Moon Jae-in is donating his covid-19 relief subsidy worth 600,000 won. Kang Min-seok, spokesman of the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, said in a briefing on Thursday, the president announced his intention to return his share of subsidy in the form of unacceptance.



The emergency disaster subsidies are granted to all citizens, and President Moon and First Lady Kim Jeong-sook were eligible for 600,000 won as two-person household. After stressing the need for discretionary donations several days earlier, the president has decided to show by example. “Depending on the circumstances, an additional donation might be made (by the president),” said the spokesperson. Cabinet members are likely to follow suit.



“Calling it state-controlled donation is an affront to our great citizens,” a Cheong Wa Dae official said, dismissing criticism and asking not to ruin the spirit of the campaign. “Spending the subsidies is also meaningful. No one should be subjected to any criticism just because they didn’t donate their share.”



