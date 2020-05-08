First KLPGA tournament to be held next Thursday. May. 08, 2020 07:44. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

The 2020 Korea Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) has decided reopens its tournaments, bringing an end to months of closure.



The 42nd KLPGA Championship will take place next Thursday at Lakewood Country Club in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, which will be the first game of this season to be held in South Korea. With the U.S., Japanese and European tours all postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the world will look closely at what measures will be taken to keep everyone safe during the upcoming KLPGA tournament.



The golf tournament will be held with no spectators. For the first tournament of the year, the organizers will focus on separating courses as visitors will visit other courses of Lakewood Country Club. Against this backdrop, professional golfers will use a separate practice facility called the “urban range” as part of the efforts.



Special UV sterilizers will be installed at the entrance of the practice range to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Physical distancing will be maintained among players both in driving ranges and lockers, while showers will be closed. There will be only one seater tables in restaurants. “All 300 lockers in the facility including those in the male changing room will be used,” said a KLPGA. “Golfers will be encouraged to use the lockers as little as possible, such as using them only for storage.”



The tour organizers have encouraged participation from golfers playing overseas by increasing the number of participants from 144 to 150. Six LPGA golfers, including Park Sung-hyun, Kim Se-yeong, Kim Hyo-joo. and Lee Jeong-eun 6, and seven JLPGA golfers, such as Ahn Seon-ju, Lee Bo-mi and golf Bae Seon-woo will compete at the tour. Exciting games are expected as KLPGA golfers including defending champion Choe Hye-jin set up for roaring showdown next week.



