Hyundai Motor launches the 2020 upgrade model of Palisade. May. 07, 2020 07:42. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company launched Wednesday the new 2020 Hyundai Palisade, a large sport utility vehicle (SUV).



The new model of Hyundai’s flagship SUV will be available in the highest trim level “Calligraphy.” Donned with a radiator, grilles and wheels exclusively designed for the new Palisade, the SUV has an exceptional exterior design while its interior is complete with luxurious leather seats. It also features various equipment for convenience such as a 12.3-inch LCD cluster and a head up display (HUD). The Palisade VIP, which offers two rows of rear seats to give passengers extra comfort, also comes in the top trim.



The new 2020 Palisade provides more convenience while offering additional features such as wireless automatic update for the navigation system and easy payment services.



