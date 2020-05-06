‘Trolls World Tour’ beats the coronavirus blues. May. 06, 2020 07:46. by Seo-Hyun Lee baltika7@donga.com.

Troll’s exciting music battle has grabbed the attention of moviegoers. Featuring upbeat music including “Wannabe” by Spice Girls, “Gangnam Style” by PSY and “Russian Roulette” by Red Velvet, the animation “Trolls World Tour” have brought life back to theaters that have been quiet due to COVID-19.



The daily ticket sales of the film recorded 106,906 last Thursday, surpassing 100,000 for the first time since mid-March. It is still far less than 1.2 million, the ticket sales on Children’s Day last year, but it signifies that people are coming back to the movies with fewer than 10 daily new coronavirus cases and eased social distancing measures. “Trolls World Tour,” which was released last Wednesday, has been No. 1 at the box office and was watched by 64,000 people until Monday. The movie follows what happens in six troll tribes, each of which is devoted to different music genres such as pop, classical and country, after rocker Queen Barb wages a war to destroy the other music.



Universal Pictures released the film on VOD as well as in theaters. Only Mega Box is showing the movie, as CGV and Lotte Cinema are not according to their policies, which forbid the release of films that go straight to the secondary market.



Following “Trolls World War” are Taiwanese romantic comedy “Love The Way You Are” and Korean horror movie “Hotel Lake,” which have been watched by 47,314 people and 40,926 people, respectively.



