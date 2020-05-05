Son Heung-min named Tottenham's best-ever foreign player. May. 05, 2020 07:44. by Seung-Kun Lee why@donga.com.

Son Heung-min has been named Tottenham's best-ever foreign player. British football media 90min.com introduced the best-ever foreign players of 20 clubs in the English Premier League (EPL) on Monday and selected Son Heung-min for his team Tottenham.



“His talent, speed, and flair have made him one of the league’s finest attacking players,” 90min.com said on the reasons for selecting Son.



The list of each club’s best-ever foreign player features world-class stars. Thierry Henry, a striker from France, was on top of the list for Arsenal F.C. according to the alphabetical order of team names. Didier Drogba from Cote d'Ivoire also made the list for Chelsea F.C. For Manchester United where South Korean footballer Park Ji-sung played, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named.



